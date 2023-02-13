Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 7am January 26 to 7am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Westfield Lane to Moat Lane, traffic signals for verge repairs.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm February 13 to 4am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr Road to Bexhill Road, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

• A259, from 7pm February 14 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Icklesham to Guestling Thorn, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm February 14 to 4am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Road to King Offa Way, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

• A21, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Westfield Lane, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm February 15 to 4am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Road to King Offa Way, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm February 17 to 4am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Road to King Offa Way, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

• A259, from 7pm February 18 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 11pm February 18 to 4am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Brookland to Brenzett, carriageway closure for Network Rail, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 10am to 3pm on February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Strand Hill to junction Of Sea Road, traffic signals for footway repairs.

• A21, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Baldslow, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Harbour road to New Winchelsea road, traffic signals for surveys.

• A259, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Pevensey to King Offa Way, mobile lane closure for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea to Guestling Green, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

