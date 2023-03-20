Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 10am March 6 to 3.30pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Camber Road, Rye to Sea Road Winchelsea lane closure with traffic signals for inspection/survey.

• A21, from 8pm March 13 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Bodiam Road to Silver Farm, traffic signals for structure maintenance.

• A21, from 7am January 26 to 5pm April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Westfield Lane to Moat Lane, traffic signals for verge repairs.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 7am March 20 to 7pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 8am March 21 to 5pm March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

• A21, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Northbridge Street Roundabout to George Hill, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm March 22 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Baldslow, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm March 27 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8pm March 28 to 4am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr Road to Bexhill Road, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3pm on March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm March 30 to 4am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Road to King Offa Way, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm March 31 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Village Close to Churchill Avenue, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, temporary traffic signals for Trooli.

