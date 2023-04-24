Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Barnhorn road to Little Common roundabout, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 7pm April 13 to 11pm April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, temporary traffic signals for Trooli.

• A259, from 11.15pm April 17 to 5.30am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and weestbound, Guldeford Road, temporary traffic lights for Network Rail.

• A259, from 8pm April 17 to 2am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A259, from 11.15pm April 18 to 5.30am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Folkestone Road, temporary traffic lights for Network Rail works.

• A259, from 8am April 18 to 6pm April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Eastwood road to Chandler road, Footway closure for Lightning Fibre.

• A21, from 7.30am April 17 to 5pm April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

• A21, from 8pm March 22 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Baldslow, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm March 27 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8am April 24 to 6pm May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, stop go traffic management and traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.