Rother road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8am April 24 to 6pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, stop go traffic management and traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 7am May 2 to 6pm June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, approach to A2036 roundabout, Lane gain closure for 3rd party works.

• A259, from 8pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Village Close to Churchill Avenue, traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, temporary traffic signals for Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Hastings road roundabout to Bexhill road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 7am May 14 to 4am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259, eastbound and westbound, junction A2070 to Camber Road, carriageway closure for Network Rail works at East Guldeford level crossing.