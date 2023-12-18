Rother road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Johns Cross to Westfield Lane, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A21, from 7pm December 11 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, traffic signals for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Broad Street, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.