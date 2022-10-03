Rother road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound and eastbound, Kings Avenue to, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8am September 26 to 5pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 9.30am September 29 to 11.59pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Icklesham eastbound and westbound, Broad Street to Watermill Lane, temporary traffic signals for Southern Water.

• A21, from 9.30am September 27 to 3.30pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Both directions B2089 and Park Lane, two-way TTL's for tree removal on behalf of UKPN and living forest.

• A259, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 Both Directions Skinners Roundabout (A268) to Old London Road (B2093), carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway's network and local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A21, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Station Road to Coopers Corner, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Johns Cross, lane closure for maintenance works.