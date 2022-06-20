Rother road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 9.30am June 14 to 4.30pm June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, at Camber Road to Brookland, temporary traffic signals for BT.

• A21, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound and northbound, Vinehall Road Robertsbridge, portable signal works for Openreach.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 7pm June 20 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic signals for surface repairs.

• A21, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Seddlescombe to Baldslow, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road to Belle Hill, temporary traffic lights for BT works.