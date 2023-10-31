Rother takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Man Yee Fish, Chips & Chinese, a takeaway at 83 London Road, Hurst Green, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 43 takeaways with ratings, 23 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.