Rother takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rother takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Man Yee Fish, Chips & Chinese, a takeaway at 83 London Road, Hurst Green, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 43 takeaways with ratings, 23 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.