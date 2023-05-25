Rother takeaway given new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
A Rother takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
USA Fried Chicken, a takeaway at 4 Sea Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 41 takeaways with ratings, 23 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.