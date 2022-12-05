Rother takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Rother takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
5 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Golden Palace, a takeaway at 22 Haslam Crescent, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.