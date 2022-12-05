Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rother takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Rother takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
5 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rother takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Golden Palace, a takeaway at 22 Haslam Crescent, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad

It means that of Rother's 44 takeaways with ratings, 22 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.