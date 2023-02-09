Rother takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Eastern Flavour, a takeaway at 23 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 43 takeaways with ratings, 22 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.