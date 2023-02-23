Rother takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
Bowties, a takeaway at 39 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 44 takeaways with ratings, 23 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.