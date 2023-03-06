Rother takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Rother takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Yummies Kebab, a takeaway at 16a Landgate, Rye, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 45 takeaways with ratings, 23 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.