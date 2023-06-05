Rother takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
Best Kebab, a takeaway at 95 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 41 takeaways with ratings, 23 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.