Three more deaths recorded in Rother

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rother.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 476 people had died in the area by March 23 – up from 473 on the week before.

They were among 27,603 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 6 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 187,874 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.