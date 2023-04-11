Three more deaths recorded in Rother

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rother.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rother.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 476 people had died in the area by March 23 – up from 473 on the week before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were among 27,603 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 6 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.