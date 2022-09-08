Two more deaths recorded in Rother
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Rother.
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Rother.
A total of 426 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 8 (Thursday) – up from 424 August 31.
They were among 24,375 deaths recorded across the South East.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rother.
A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 (Thursday) – up from 164,264 eight days previous.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.