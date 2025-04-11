East Sussex road closed for emergency repairs by South East Water - not due to reopen until Wednesday, April 16
A road has been closed for emergency repairs.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "South Road, Plumpton Green, is currently closed due to emergency repairs required by South East Water.
"This is outside Shaw Farm.
"The road is expected to be open on Wednesday 16 April by 5pm. Thank you for your patience."
