Food hygiene ratings given to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bewl Rookery at The Colleens Cousley Wood Road, Wadhurst, East Sussex; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: The Bayside Diner at 4 Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, East Sussex; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Noakes Coffee at Kings Church State Hall Station Road, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on July 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Uckfield Cinque Ports Club at 186 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on June 30
• Rated 4: Blue Anchor at Blue Anchor Beacon Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on May 10