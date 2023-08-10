Food hygiene ratings given to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bucklers at 5 St Marys Walk, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: Cafe Willingdon at 5 Freshwater Square Anderida Road, Lower Willingdon, East Sussex; rated on August 3
• Rated 4: Babylon Eco Centre Café at Ashdown Forest Garden Centre And Nursery Streeters Farm Duddleswell Road, Duddleswell, East Sussex; rated on July 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Foresters Arms at The Foresters Arms The Street, Fairwarp, East Sussex; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: The Griffin Inn at The Griffin High Street, Fletching, East Sussex; rated on August 1