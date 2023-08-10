BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bucklers at 5 St Marys Walk, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Cafe Willingdon at 5 Freshwater Square Anderida Road, Lower Willingdon, East Sussex; rated on August 3

• Rated 4: Babylon Eco Centre Café at Ashdown Forest Garden Centre And Nursery Streeters Farm Duddleswell Road, Duddleswell, East Sussex; rated on July 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Foresters Arms at The Foresters Arms The Street, Fairwarp, East Sussex; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: The Griffin Inn at The Griffin High Street, Fletching, East Sussex; rated on August 1