Food hygiene ratings given to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Happy Days Cafe at Unit 4 Holmes Hill Estate Holmes Hill, Chiddingly, East Sussex; rated on June 12

    • Rated 5: East Sussex National Golf Club at East Sussex National Golf Club Uckfield Bypass, Little Horsted, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on May 31

    • Rated 4: Forest Row Community Centre at Forest Row Community Centre Hartfield Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on May 10

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Royal Indian at 21a South Road, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on June 8

