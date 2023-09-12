BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Hailsham Bowling Club at Hailsham Bowling Club Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on September 7

    • Rated 5: Academy Healthcare at Margaret House Lealands Drive, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on August 16

    • Rated 3: Jades Palace at 5 The Parade Eridge Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on August 3

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Catts Inn at Catts Inn High Street, Rotherfield, East Sussex; rated on April 27