Food hygiene ratings given to four Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hailsham Bowling Club at Hailsham Bowling Club Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on September 7
• Rated 5: Academy Healthcare at Margaret House Lealands Drive, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on August 16
• Rated 3: Jades Palace at 5 The Parade Eridge Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on August 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Catts Inn at Catts Inn High Street, Rotherfield, East Sussex; rated on April 27