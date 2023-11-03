Food hygiene ratings given to three Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Dorset Arms at The Dorset Arms Withyham Road, Withyham, East Sussex; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Hare and Hounds at Hare And Hounds The Street, Framfield, East Sussex; rated on October 19
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Lucky Star at 13 George Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on June 6