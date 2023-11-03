BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to three Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Dorset Arms at The Dorset Arms Withyham Road, Withyham, East Sussex; rated on October 26

    • Rated 5: Hare and Hounds at Hare And Hounds The Street, Framfield, East Sussex; rated on October 19

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Lucky Star at 13 George Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on June 6