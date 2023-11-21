BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to three Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Chilley Farm Barn at Barn Chilley Farm Rickney Lane, Pevensey, East Sussex; rated on July 3

    • Rated 4: South East Mart Cafe at The Market Market Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on October 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Heron at The Heron Public House 27 High Street, Westham, East Sussex; rated on November 17