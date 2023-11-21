Food hygiene ratings given to three Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Chilley Farm Barn at Barn Chilley Farm Rickney Lane, Pevensey, East Sussex; rated on July 3
• Rated 4: South East Mart Cafe at The Market Market Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on October 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Heron at The Heron Public House 27 High Street, Westham, East Sussex; rated on November 17