Food hygiene ratings given to three Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Hathi at Hathi Restaurant High Street, Nutley, East Sussex; rated on January 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The British Queen at British Queen The Triangle, Lower Willingdon, East Sussex; rated on February 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Uckfield Fish & Grill at 158 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on January 31