Food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST
The Wok Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Wok Inn The Broyle, Halland, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 12.

And Tiffin 2 Go, a takeaway at 36 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex was also given a score of four on June 12.