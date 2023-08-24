BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:53 BST

Uckfield Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 78 New Town, Uckfield, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 2.

And Sanchos, a takeaway at 240 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was given a score of two on August 2.