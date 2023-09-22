Food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Rustico Italiano, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 31.
And Rice and Spice, a takeaway at 238 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was given a score of three on August 31.