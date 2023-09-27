Food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dot Cotton's Cafe, at Frant Lakes And Fisheries Court Lodge Down Hawkenbury Road, Frant, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 5.
And The Deer Park Cafe, at Forgewood Barn Sham Farm Road, Eridge Green, East Sussex was also given a score of four on September 5.
It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.