Food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden restaurants

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Dot Cotton's Cafe, at Frant Lakes And Fisheries Court Lodge Down Hawkenbury Road, Frant, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 5.

And The Deer Park Cafe, at Forgewood Barn Sham Farm Road, Eridge Green, East Sussex was also given a score of four on September 5.

It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.