Food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Simpson Chicken, at 23a High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 13.

Simpson Chicken, at 23a High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 13.

And Lucky Star, at 13 George Street, Hailsham, East Sussex was given a score of one on March 13.

It means that of Wealden's 75 takeaways with ratings, 34 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.