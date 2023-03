Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Shot Coffee House Ltd at The Gun Room, The Tye, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on March 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: High Rocks Hotel at High Rocks Lane, Broadwater Forest, Frant, East Sussex; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: The Huntsman Inn at Groombridge Lane, Eridge, East Sussex; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: The White Hart at Lower Horsebridge, Hellingly, East Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: The Brewers Arms at Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, East Sussex; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: The Halfway House at Rose Hill, Isfield, East Sussex; rated on March 16

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Forest Row Golden Grill at 6 Hartfield Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Zaal at 1 The Parade, Eridge Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: China Garden at 2 Freshwater Square, Anderida Road, Lower Willingdon, East Sussex; rated on March 20