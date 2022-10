Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Zoe Pennington Dance Studio at Unit G2, Chaucer Business Park, Dittons Road, Polegate; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Dernwood Cafe at Little Dernwood Farm, Dern Lane, Waldron, East Sussex; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Hike & Bike Cafe at BN26; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Radish at Risingholme Court, High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Castle Cottage Tea Rooms at High Street, Pevensey, East Sussex; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Whites Gardens Tea Room at White Gardens Tea Room, Whites Gardens Nursery, Meres Lane, Five Ashes; rated on October 7

• Rated 3: Bakehouse Kitchen at Stone Cross Garden Centre, Dittons Road, Stone Cross, East Sussex; rated on September 27

• Rated 1: Pevensey Bay Aqua Club at Sea Road, Pevensey Bay, East Sussex; rated on September 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Castle Inn at Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, East Sussex; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Royal Oak And Castle Inn at High Street, Pevensey, East Sussex; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: The Griffin at High Street, Fletching, East Sussex; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Red Lion at Denbigh Road, Hooe Common, Hooe, East Sussex; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Old Oak Inn at Caneheath, Arlington, East Sussex; rated on October 5

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

