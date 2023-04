Food hygiene ratings handed to 16 Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: B12 Bar and Kitchen at 12 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Golden Cross Cafe at Golden Cross Equestrian Centre Chalvington Road, Golden Cross, Chiddingly, East Sussex; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Freedom Leisure at Goldsmith Leisure Centre Eridge Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: K2 Restaurant at K2 Restaurant Hailsham Road, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: Hidden Spring Vineyard at Hidden Spring Vineyard Vines Cross Road, Horam, East Sussex; rated on January 20

• Rated 4: The Sundial Restaurant at The Sundial Restaurant Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, East Sussex; rated on March 30

• Rated 4: Thai time Reigate Ltd at Freshfield House Lewes Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on March 3

• Rated 1: Rajdutt Indian Restaurant at Rajutt Inn Eastbourne Road, Ridgewood, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on February 28

• Rated 1: Farm Kitchen at Tablehurst Farm London Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on January 18

• Rated 1: Aroma at 49 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on December 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Crowborough Athletic F.C at Crowborough Community Stadium Alderbrook Recreational Ground Fermor Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Brewers Arms at The Brewers Arms Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, East Sussex; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Star Inn at Star Inn Rocks Lane, Waldron, East Sussex; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: High Spririts at 4 Croft Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Cricketers Arms at Cricketers Arms The Village, Berwick, East Sussex; rated on December 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: