Food hygiene ratings handed to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Piazza at 24 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Royal Ashdown Forest Golf Club at Chapel Lane, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on January 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 2: Catts Inn at High Street, Rotherfield, East Sussex; rated on January 17
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Willows Fish and Chips at 2 The Willows, Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, East Sussex; rated on February 1