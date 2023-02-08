Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Piazza at 24 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: Royal Ashdown Forest Golf Club at Chapel Lane, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on January 31

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 2: Catts Inn at High Street, Rotherfield, East Sussex; rated on January 17

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Willows Fish and Chips at 2 The Willows, Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, East Sussex; rated on February 1