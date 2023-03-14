Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
5 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Food hygiene ratings handed to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: K2 Restaurant at Hailsham Road, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on March 7

    • Rated 5: The Peacock at Shortbridge Road, Piltdown, East Sussex; rated on March 7

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Eridge Cricket Club at Pavilion, Eridge Park, Eridge Road, Eridge Green; rated on March 8

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Green Chilli at 68 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on February 20