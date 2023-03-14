Food hygiene ratings handed to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: K2 Restaurant at Hailsham Road, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: The Peacock at Shortbridge Road, Piltdown, East Sussex; rated on March 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Eridge Cricket Club at Pavilion, Eridge Park, Eridge Road, Eridge Green; rated on March 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Green Chilli at 68 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on February 20