Food hygiene ratings handed to four Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Aroma at 49 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on April 27
• Rated 3: Star Of Bengal at 55 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on August 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Kings Arms at The Kings Arms Bexhill Road, Ninfield, East Sussex; rated on August 31
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: KFC at Unit I1 Ropemaker Park South Road, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on September 1