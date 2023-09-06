BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Aroma at 49 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on April 27

    • Rated 3: Star Of Bengal at 55 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on August 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Kings Arms at The Kings Arms Bexhill Road, Ninfield, East Sussex; rated on August 31

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: KFC at Unit I1 Ropemaker Park South Road, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on September 1