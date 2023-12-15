BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Heathfield Tandoori at 55 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on November 23

    • Rated 3: Aroma at 49 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on November 23

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Superstar at Superstar 67 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on November 23