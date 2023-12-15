Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Heathfield Tandoori at 55 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on November 23
• Rated 3: Aroma at 49 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on November 23
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Superstar at Superstar 67 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on November 23