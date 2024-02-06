Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Mcdonalds Ltd at Mcdonalds Ltd Hailsham Road, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on January 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The George Inn at The George Inn High Street, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on January 15
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Jing Foods at Unit 14 1 Hillsdown Farm Twyford Lane, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on January 25