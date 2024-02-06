BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Mcdonalds Ltd at Mcdonalds Ltd Hailsham Road, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on January 25

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: The George Inn at The George Inn High Street, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on January 15

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Jing Foods at Unit 14 1 Hillsdown Farm Twyford Lane, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on January 25