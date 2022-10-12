Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cricketers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Village, Berwick, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 20.
And Happy Dragon Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 North Road, Pevensey Bay, East Sussex was given a score of three on September 20.