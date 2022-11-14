Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Bay Tree Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 44 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 21.
And Guac 'n' Roll, a takeaway at TN6 was given a score of four on October 21.