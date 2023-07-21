Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Yew Tree Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Yew Tree Inn The Street, Arlington, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.
And Browns Lane Fish & Chip, a takeaway at 34 Browns Lane, Uckfield, East Sussex was also given a score of four on June 29.