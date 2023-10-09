BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Junction Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Junction Inn Station Road, Groombridge, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.

And Fisssh Investments Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 High Street, Crowborough, East Sussex was given a score of four on September 15.