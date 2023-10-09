Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Junction Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Junction Inn Station Road, Groombridge, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.
And Fisssh Investments Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 High Street, Crowborough, East Sussex was given a score of four on September 15.