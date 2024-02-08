Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Wheatsheaf, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Wheatsheaf Mount Pleasant, Crowborough, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 17.
And Truffles Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was also given a score of four on January 17.