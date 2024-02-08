BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Wheatsheaf, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Wheatsheaf Mount Pleasant, Crowborough, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 17.

And Truffles Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was also given a score of four on January 17.