Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wealden restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cafe Freestyle, at Dene Farm, Wadhurst Road, Mark Cross, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 3.
And Java And Jazz, at Lewes Road, Forest Row, East Sussex was also given a score of four on March 3.
It means that of Wealden's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.