Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wealden restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cafe Freestyle, at Dene Farm, Wadhurst Road, Mark Cross, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 3.

And Java And Jazz, at Lewes Road, Forest Row, East Sussex was also given a score of four on March 3.

It means that of Wealden's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.