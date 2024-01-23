Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe 212 at 212a High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Aroma Cafe at 31 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Belle's Pottery at 3 Station Road, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Dippy Doodahs at 52a High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Wellshurst Golf And Country Club at Wellshurst Golf And Country Club North Street, Hellingly, East Sussex; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Barney's Playbarn (Sussex) at Unit 4 52 - 60 Bell Lane, Bellbrook Industrial Estate, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on January 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Station at Cock And Bull New Town, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: The Seven Sisters at The Seven Sisters Seven Sisters Road, Lower Willingdon, East Sussex; rated on January 16
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Golden Dragon at 39 Framfield Road, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Trawlers at 6 Freshwater Square Anderida Road, Lower Willingdon, East Sussex; rated on January 12