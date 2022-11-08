Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: The Cow Shed Blackboys at Unit B3, Brownings Farm Craft Workshops, Lewes Road, Blackboys; rated on October 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Ajo Il Corner Italiano at The Bazaar, The Square, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Gages Community Cafe at Forest Row Community Centre, Hartfield Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on October 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Kings Head at Lower Horsebridge, Hellingly, East Sussex; rated on October 12

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: