Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Cow Shed Blackboys at Unit B3, Brownings Farm Craft Workshops, Lewes Road, Blackboys; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Ajo Il Corner Italiano at The Bazaar, The Square, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Gages Community Cafe at Forest Row Community Centre, Hartfield Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on October 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Kings Head at Lower Horsebridge, Hellingly, East Sussex; rated on October 12
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Go Wild At The Warren at Black Hill, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on October 25