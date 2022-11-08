Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
6 minutes ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Cow Shed Blackboys at Unit B3, Brownings Farm Craft Workshops, Lewes Road, Blackboys; rated on October 24

    • Rated 5: Ajo Il Corner Italiano at The Bazaar, The Square, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on October 17

    • Rated 5: Gages Community Cafe at Forest Row Community Centre, Hartfield Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on October 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Kings Head at Lower Horsebridge, Hellingly, East Sussex; rated on October 12

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Go Wild At The Warren at Black Hill, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on October 25