Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hikers Rest Coffee Shop at Village Green Lane, East Dean, East Sussex; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 2 The Centre, High Street, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on November 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Wheatsheaf Inn at 2 Church Street, Willingdon, East Sussex; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Eagles Bar at Arlington Stadium, Arlington Road West, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on November 4
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 57 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on November 10