Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Hikers Rest Coffee Shop at Village Green Lane, East Dean, East Sussex; rated on November 8

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 2 The Centre, High Street, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on November 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Wheatsheaf Inn at 2 Church Street, Willingdon, East Sussex; rated on November 8

    • Rated 5: Eagles Bar at Arlington Stadium, Arlington Road West, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on November 4

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 57 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on November 10