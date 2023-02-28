Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Daisy's Kitchen at Post Office, The Green, Frant, East Sussex; rated on February 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Co-Partnership Caravan Association at Greenviews Caravan Park, Idens Lane, Broad Oak, Heathfield; rated on February 23

    • Rated 5: Star Inn at Rocks Lane, Waldron, East Sussex; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: Bar Trend at 4 Croft Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on February 14

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Stores Limited, North Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on February 22