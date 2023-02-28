Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Daisy's Kitchen at Post Office, The Green, Frant, East Sussex; rated on February 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Co-Partnership Caravan Association at Greenviews Caravan Park, Idens Lane, Broad Oak, Heathfield; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Star Inn at Rocks Lane, Waldron, East Sussex; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Bar Trend at 4 Croft Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on February 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Stores Limited, North Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on February 22