Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Brew Box at the Park at Goldsmith Leisure Centre Eridge Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on September 15

    • Rated 5: Thai Terre Restaurant at 97 - 99 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on September 15

    • Rated 5: Wadhurst United Football Club at Football Pavilion Washwell Lane, Wadhurst, East Sussex; rated on September 14

    • Rated 5: Aramark Tea Room at Herstmonceux Castle Wartling Road, Wartling, East Sussex; rated on September 12

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Bombay Spice at 43 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on September 14