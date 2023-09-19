Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Brew Box at the Park at Goldsmith Leisure Centre Eridge Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on September 15
• Rated 5: Thai Terre Restaurant at 97 - 99 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on September 15
• Rated 5: Wadhurst United Football Club at Football Pavilion Washwell Lane, Wadhurst, East Sussex; rated on September 14
• Rated 5: Aramark Tea Room at Herstmonceux Castle Wartling Road, Wartling, East Sussex; rated on September 12
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Bombay Spice at 43 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on September 14