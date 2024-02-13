Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Hut at Rathfinny Farm Whiteway, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: The Tasting Room And Cellar Door at The Tasting Room And Cellar Door Rathfinny Farm Whiteway, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on February 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Uckfield Club at The Uckfield Club Bell Lane, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Hailsham Club at The Hailsham Club Vicarage Field, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on February 6