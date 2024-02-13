BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: The Hut at Rathfinny Farm Whiteway, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on February 6

    • Rated 5: The Tasting Room And Cellar Door at The Tasting Room And Cellar Door Rathfinny Farm Whiteway, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on February 6

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Uckfield Club at The Uckfield Club Bell Lane, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on February 7

    • Rated 5: Hailsham Club at The Hailsham Club Vicarage Field, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on February 6