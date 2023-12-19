Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Wealden restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Golden Rice Bowl at Elizabeth Upper Station Road, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Maria's Cafe at Blenheim Studio Lewes Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: The Pantry Coffee House Ltd at 29a Church Street, Willingdon, East Sussex; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: The Middle House Kitchen and Deli at London House High Street, Mayfield, East Sussex; rated on September 5